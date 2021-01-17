8 or 12 gigs

Please if you can keep it simple no need to be rude i just dont understand getting a 12 gig video card example the new 3060 coming out and the 8 gig versions. Why is the 12 gig card 329.99 and the 8 gig is 399 in price? what EXACTLY does one look for in purchasing a video card besides the ram or vram size? Does 8 gig really run or better used over 12 gigs if so why bother with the other? Then you have different clocks speeds and boost clocks etc....The 3060 and ti are both in my budget but im lost on the price and ram differences for the cost. Im really waiting on Atomic Heart and was * Thinking* more vram would be better but maybe not? Tankies in Advanced :D
 
The RTX3060Ti has a faster GPU, it also has a bigger bus, hence higher bandwidth. Both of these makes it faster than the RTX3060 in spite of its 12GB.

The RTX3060 should be fine for 1080p in recent games. Its supposed to perform about the same as a RTX2060Super. The 3060Ti is about on par with the RTX2080.
 
