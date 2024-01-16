7900xtx or 4080 super?

peppergomez
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2011
- Messages
- 1,966
If you were buying a card for gaming at 4K resolution. Which one of these would you choose
I think their prices are similar and to my limited knowledge. It seems like the advantage the 4080 has is 4K gaming and the advantage 7900 has is more V Ram and possibly faster rasterized performance.
As far as the most demanding games, i'd be playing with them. Cyberpunk would probably be the most extreme
If a m d releases the seventy nine fifty this year, I wonder if the prices on the seventy nine hundred xtx will fall
