7900xtx or 4080 super?

peppergomez

If you were buying a card for gaming at 4K resolution. Which one of these would you choose

I think their prices are similar and to my limited knowledge. It seems like the advantage the 4080 has is 4K gaming and the advantage 7900 has is more V Ram and possibly faster rasterized performance.

As far as the most demanding games, i'd be playing with them. Cyberpunk would probably be the most extreme

If a m d releases the seventy nine fifty this year, I wonder if the prices on the seventy nine hundred xtx will fall
 
If you care about raytracing get the 4080, or ideally save up for a 4090. If you don't really care about raytracing and plan to keep the card more than a couple years, the 7900XTX. I have had a lot more problems with AMD drivers than I have with Nvidia's in the past, but experiences vary.
 
