7900 XTX held back big time by current build...

Picked up the Sapphire Pulse 7900 XTX - way more than I wanted to spend but the RTX 2080 was getting really long in the tooth - and it is definitely a step up, but I'm not getting the kind of "new top end card" performance I hoped for. Granted, a lot of this probably boils down to Bethesda not doing a great job of optimization on Starfield and will improve with time, but it's still hard looking at charts and realizing I'm leaving like 2/3 of what the card could do on the table.



Currently I've got:

Ryzen 5 3600

Gigabyte X570 mITX board

240mm AIO

32GB DDR4

2 PCIe3.0 nvme 2tb SSDs

Radeon 7900 XTX

850w LianLi SFX PSU



I think it's insane that the Ryzen 3600 is only good for ~45 fps at 1440P and a modern high end chip can manage 150ish. Doesn't help that I've got an mITX setup when it comes to pricing or options.



$300ish for a new board, $400 for a nice X3D chip, $100 for 32GB of DDR5... Ugh.



Would I be better off with Intel? The boards seem to be a little less, but the chips (that can keep up with something like the 7800X3D, at least) look like they're more... Is it just a wash in the end? I'm not brand loyal at all, just want the best performance I can get for the money. Don't really care about power draw either, as long as cooling won't be a problem. The Lian Li A4-H20 is tiny but the airflow isn't bad, and I'm running a cheapy 240mm AIO. Should be okay with most things.



I used to be up on all of this but it's been like 3 years since I did much hardware wise. Any help appreciated.