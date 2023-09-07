7900 XTX held back big time by current build...

silentcircuit
Picked up the Sapphire Pulse 7900 XTX - way more than I wanted to spend but the RTX 2080 was getting really long in the tooth - and it is definitely a step up, but I'm not getting the kind of "new top end card" performance I hoped for. Granted, a lot of this probably boils down to Bethesda not doing a great job of optimization on Starfield and will improve with time, but it's still hard looking at charts and realizing I'm leaving like 2/3 of what the card could do on the table.
Currently I've got:
Ryzen 5 3600
Gigabyte X570 mITX board
240mm AIO
32GB DDR4
2 PCIe3.0 nvme 2tb SSDs
Radeon 7900 XTX
850w LianLi SFX PSU
I think it's insane that the Ryzen 3600 is only good for ~45 fps at 1440P and a modern high end chip can manage 150ish. Doesn't help that I've got an mITX setup when it comes to pricing or options.
$300ish for a new board, $400 for a nice X3D chip, $100 for 32GB of DDR5... Ugh.
Would I be better off with Intel? The boards seem to be a little less, but the chips (that can keep up with something like the 7800X3D, at least) look like they're more... Is it just a wash in the end? I'm not brand loyal at all, just want the best performance I can get for the money. Don't really care about power draw either, as long as cooling won't be a problem. The Lian Li A4-H20 is tiny but the airflow isn't bad, and I'm running a cheapy 240mm AIO. Should be okay with most things.
I used to be up on all of this but it's been like 3 years since I did much hardware wise. Any help appreciated.
