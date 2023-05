NightReaver said: Would it kill people to vet the seller first before posting these? Only 1 (low) rating. Random Chinese company name, etc. You're not getting a 7800X3D for $200 from this seller. Click to expand...

But you could order it and then get your money back when you report that it's a fake, and be left with a free CPU of some sort. Not recommending it, but if someone wants to expose what they're selling as a 7800X3D, there's no risk on their part. I don't know if Amazon would be able to recover the money from the seller, but Amazon would refund the buyer either way.