750W Enough for Intel 12900K?

T

thedream829

n00b
Joined
Jul 22, 2021
Messages
27
Hey guys so I have the following parts sitting in my closet ready to rock. Just waiting on my custom PSU cables from pslate.

Intel i9 12900K
Asus Strix Z690 ITX
Crucial 4800 32GB DDR5
Samsung 1TB 980 Pro
Samsung 2TB 970 Evo
Asus RTX3080 TUF
EK AIO 360 Basic with x3 Noctua fans
Corsair 750W SFX Platinum PSU

I am a little concerned after reading online that this PSU might not be enough for my system. What do you guys think?
 
