$70 H370 ITX remains - EVGA Clearance Sale? on H370 ITX, Z370 Micro, Z370 FTW, Z370 Classified K - $70 to $100

Maybe a hot deal if you save $150 on a z370 vs a z490 board and pick up a good price on an 8th or 9th gen chip (you lucky folks who live next to microcenter, etc). These aren't B-stock boards and come with a full 3 year warranty. The only worry might be if they are really, really old stock with bioses from before 9th gen (various bios updates released from late 2018 to about April 2019 added 9th gen support). FWIW, the microcodes for the i3-8100 (which evga supports) also cover the 8th gen Pentium Gold and Celeron chips (not in EVGA's official supported compatability list) and I was able to flash my early z370 FTW with a 9th gen-supporting bios using a G4920 a year ago.

https://www.evga.com/products/productlist.aspx?type=1&family=Motherboard+Family

H370 in stock as of 9:45 PM PST Saturday
H370 Stinger ITX - $70 + free shipping

Z370 Micro mATX - $80 + $5 shipping
Z370 FTW ATX - $90 + $5 shipping
Z370 Classified K ATX - $100 + free shipping

Associate codes are good for an additional 5% off (referral codes aren't allowed according to Hot Deals rules to I won't include one, but look around).
 
Not a single one in stock. 🤣
 
Sorry, when I checked from my phone one snooze-cycle earlier it was down to just the z370 micro remaining. When I was up late posting, they all were still available.
 
I just checked EVGA again and the H370 ITX and Z370 MicroATX boards are back in stock at the moment. I'm not going to edit my top post because I doubt they have many.
 
i just bought an itx h370 to have on hand. Itx boards are hard to come by lately. I used someones code to get extra 5% off. Thanks op
 
The website just started loading back up for me... the H370 and Z370 MicroATX are still there.

update: They went out of stock yesterday night but as of now, Friday morning, the H370 is back in stock.
 
I don't even WANT one, I don't know why I would ever use an H370 ITX board with an 8th gen coffee lake processor when I could just do a B450 setup with a Ryzen 3600... but I'm still tempted to order one of them anyways. I keep thinking just like bufodr_T said... might be good to have on hand? You never know?

Also X299 mATX for $160:

https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=131-SX-E295-KR

Dunno if X299 is still relevant, but if you're hedging bets on cheap Skylake-X in the future when people upgrade to ThreadRipper 4 or whatever, it might also be nice to have on hand?
 
