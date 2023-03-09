7 best GPUs of all time

erek
They missed the RV770 / ATI Radeon HD 4850 / 4870 Pro which could be had on [H]ard|Forums @ Launch for $169. I know because i bought one from someone on this very forum. Best GPU of all time in terms of price and performance.
"The dystopian future of GPUs
Nvidia opened Pandora's box in 2018 when it launched the RTX 20 series. It introduced an era of GPUs with four digit price tags, GPUs that didn't bring meaningful performance improvements, and GPUs that only really stand out when using new technologies of sometimes dubious value. For a brief moment in 2020, we all thought that maybe Nvidia and AMD were about to inject some much-needed energy into the market, but it's become clear that neither company wants to turn back the clock.
In 2023, Nvidia has a flagship that costs more than a midrange PC, a midrange card that got canceled a month before launch due to consumer fury, and mobile GPUs that have terrible names. Meanwhile, AMD is winning in the sub-$300 segment literally only because Nvidia hasn't competed there since 2019 and its own flagship GPU is well behind Nvidia's. It's just a disaster no matter how you look at it and as long as these two companies hold the keys to PC gaming, you'll have to pay them whatever they deem fit."
Source: https://www.xda-developers.com/best-gpus-all-time/
