6900XTXH vs 3080Ti

Nebell

Nebell

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
2,014
I am thinking between
Asus Strix 6800 XTXH Top Gaming OC
and
Msi RTX 3080Ti Gaming X Trio

MSI is some €200 more expensive, but I mine about 20h per day when not gaming, and mining performance is $5,63 vs $4,09 per day. It will pay off those €200 after some 6 months. I can most likely boost that mining performance if I do manual mining instead of Nicehash.
But on the other side my monitor (4k/120hz) is Freesync only and XTXH is supposedly trading blows with 3090. On top of that Asus is watercooled and I do overclock manually.
RT performance and DLSS is a bonus, but not a must.

Help me decide :)
 
legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,805
If you're actually mining 20 hours a day, wouldn't the $200 be paid-off in 1.5 months or so? I'd get the 3080 Ti, it has more features and mining performance.
 
