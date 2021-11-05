6900XTXH vs 3080Ti

I am thinking betweenAsus Strix 6800 XTXH Top Gaming OCandMsi RTX 3080Ti Gaming X TrioMSI is some €200 more expensive, but I mine about 20h per day when not gaming, and mining performance is $5,63 vs $4,09 per day. It will pay off those €200 after some 6 months. I can most likely boost that mining performance if I do manual mining instead of Nicehash.But on the other side my monitor (4k/120hz) is Freesync only and XTXH is supposedly trading blows with 3090. On top of that Asus is watercooled and I do overclock manually.RT performance and DLSS is a bonus, but not a must.Help me decide