i notice 6900xt require 3x 8pin pcie connector, my PSU only have 2 x (6pin+2) connector and 4x4 cpu and few 6 pin PCIE connector, is it ok to connect 4x4 cpu or 6 pin connector to the 3rd 6900xt power connectors?



what i mean is the 2x4pin=8pin power connector. its like the 6+2 except its 4+4 split <- the connector at the psu side is 8 pin