6800/6900 Overclock Results

Hopefully not a redundant thread but I wanted to compare OC results and tips for the big Navi cards. Overall, these are just as much fun to overclock as Vega was and take much the same approach. Until we get some soft ppt tables, the 6800XT won't go over 293W (+15% power limit) so you're trying to balance getting the voltage as low as possible to increase headroom while matching a top boost clock that it won't crash at with the low voltage.



For my 6800XT on air this seemed to be about 1025mV@2550mhz and 2130 ram (fast timings), this would reliably boost into the low 2500mhz range. With the waterblock on now and load temps in the mid 40's, this moved to 1035mV and 2650mhz (2550-2580 actual boost) with 2150 ram. This let me just squeak by 19,000 in Timespy.



What have you guys found?