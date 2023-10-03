6700 XT to a 7900 XT?

I game at 1440p and currently have a 5900X paired with an RX 6700 XT. I have been thinking recently of upgrading to an RX 7900 XT (not the XTX).

1) are the 6700 XT and the 7900 XT far enough apart to make an upgrade worth it?
2) would my 5900X bottleneck the 7900 XT? (I googled and found mixed reviews, some say it will bottleneck and some say they go great together)
 
1) Yeah, it would be a good upgrade. 7900XT is like >75% faster than a 6700XT depending on the game and settings

2) It depends on what framerates you're trying to achieve, and what games you play. I'm using a 7900XT with a 5950X and it's fine, but I'm at 60fps.
 
Yes they are far enough apart. Bottlenecking would depend on the game. Is it a silly unheard of combination? Not at all. They will pair fine and probably go good when you do upgrade your CPU/MB
 
