Hey there, tell me if my thinking is correct on this. So I have a 1080ti I got for $550 a few years ago. Reserved a 6600xt today at MC for $425 open box. Some digging shows roughly equivalent performance. I'm thinking get the 6600xt, sell the 1080ti since it still has some value, and get a much newer card in the process. I play at 1440p, but nothing AAA. Should I be concerned about the 3gb vram difference? Anything else to be wary about between the two cards? Thanks for any input.