65 inch 4k vs 32 inch full HD - 68 ppi, both

Hello everyone,

I'd like to ask your opinions, I'm not sure about this

Ten years ago, I used an LG TV, full HD, 32 inches, as PC monitor.

Text, fonts, image clarity, wasn't crisp at all

Does it look the same with 65 inches 4k ?

The ppi are the same, for both, actually.

I ask that because, I hope, on 65 inches 4k, with exactly the same ppi, everything would look better than the LG TV, 32 inches, even if the ppi remains the same

Does the large ( and smaller ) pixel numbers improve the image quality on the 65 inches 4k vs full HD 32 inches ?

Thank you