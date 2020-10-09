65 inch 4k vs 32 inch full HD - 68 ppi, both

Hello everyone,
I'd like to ask your opinions, I'm not sure about this
Ten years ago, I used an LG TV, full HD, 32 inches, as PC monitor.
Text, fonts, image clarity, wasn't crisp at all
Does it look the same with 65 inches 4k ?
The ppi are the same, for both, actually.
I ask that because, I hope, on 65 inches 4k, with exactly the same ppi, everything would look better than the LG TV, 32 inches, even if the ppi remains the same
Does the large ( and smaller ) pixel numbers improve the image quality on the 65 inches 4k vs full HD 32 inches ?
Thank you
I'd like to ask your opinions, I'm not sure about this
Ten years ago, I used an LG TV, full HD, 32 inches, as PC monitor.
Text, fonts, image clarity, wasn't crisp at all
Does it look the same with 65 inches 4k ?
The ppi are the same, for both, actually.
I ask that because, I hope, on 65 inches 4k, with exactly the same ppi, everything would look better than the LG TV, 32 inches, even if the ppi remains the same
Does the large ( and smaller ) pixel numbers improve the image quality on the 65 inches 4k vs full HD 32 inches ?
Thank you