65 inch 30 frame a second

I have gone from working in Houdini and Photoshop and started playing games (4090) I use my 65 inch TV as a monitor I play cyberpunk and some other games and everything looks fine I guess but I’m looking to downsize and get one of those new TVs that can do 150 frames a second instead of being locked in at 30 because of my low, refresh rate.



I see all these threads but I am still unsure what I need to be buying. I work offshore so the tv won’t see a lot of uptime 42 days on 21 days off is my rotation. Currently making $100,000 a year.



Prefer not to spend $3000 but willing to spend something and also looking to downsize to 42 or 48 inches



What should I be buying?