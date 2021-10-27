$600 conundrum, 1080ti vs 3060

Krenum said: $600 dollars for a 3060 is outrageous. I would wait and just build a Ryzen 5700G for older games for that kind of money. Click to expand...

applegrcoug said: So if it is for old games in win7, why do you even need a card with that much oomph? Civ II doesn't need much. Why not just an rx 460 or less?

Kerby1280 said: If you're on top of things you can get a 3060/3060Ti at a reasonable deal. Picked up a Zotac Twin Edge OC 3060Ti from Amazon for my son. He's upgrading from a 1080Ti and it was a noticeable upgrade. I got the 3060Ti for $400 after taxes- brand new. I was shocked myself. The 1080Ti has served us very well for the last 4 years and it's till able to play alot current games at 1440p. But the 3060Ti with DLSS and Raytracing is just worth it over the 1080Ti.

Trust me, I wasnt on the up and up, I bought a 3080 back in December for like $834. I see that theyre now something like 1200-1300. The 3060 was around $400 or even less, is now pushing almost $600, prob 600 after tax. I sold my 1080ti back when I got my 3080, insane right now.I want to be able to play like all the games in the highest settings, basically games from the 90's up until Win 7 lost official support. I have a main rig that has a 3080.Dang everywhere I've looked the 3060 are at least $575Its really fucking insane, I used to have a 1080ti I sold back in December for $350. Got a 3080 in my main rig, but all of this is for my 2nd rig.