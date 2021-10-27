$600 conundrum, 1080ti vs 3060

chimera991
Currently have a 6700k rig and want to put in a decent GPU.
What would be the better choice:
A card that has no warranty or maybe what's left of it vs a new card with fresh warranty but less performance specs?
That's basically how I'm looking at the 3060, less performance in comparison to the 1080Ti. I dont care about RT since this will be in a Windows 7 rig meant for old games like Civ II and cd-rom based games that can't run on Win 10.
Someone please suggest a card thats in the $600 range that can perform as good as a 1080ti and may have a warranty left.
