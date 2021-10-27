$600 conundrum, 1080ti vs 3060

For $600 what is the better buy: 3060 or 1080Ti

  • 3060

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • 1080Ti

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Wait 1+ years for prices to drop

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
C

chimera991

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2010
Messages
1,166
Currently have a 6700k rig and want to put in a decent GPU.

What would be the better choice:
A card that has no warranty or maybe what's left of it vs a new card with fresh warranty but less performance specs?

That's basically how I'm looking at the 3060, less performance in comparison to the 1080Ti. I dont care about RT since this will be in a Windows 7 rig meant for old games like Civ II and cd-rom based games that can't run on Win 10.

Someone please suggest a card thats in the $600 range that can perform as good as a 1080ti and may have a warranty left.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,902
1080ti will out brute force force the 3060 at traditional raster workloads by 30-40%, but the 3060 will take less of a performance hit from raytracing and supports DLSS.

The 1080ti should still be able to use AMD VSR though

It really depends on your priorities.
 
A

applegrcoug

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 28, 2021
Messages
118
So if it is for old games in win7, why do you even need a card with that much oomph? Civ II doesn't need much. Why not just an rx 460 or less?
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,506
I want to pick the 1080ti because it's a fucking beast and I love it, but the 3060 will work fine for those older games as well AND do it for less power and heat AND have a warranty, just in case.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,319
$600 dollars for a 3060 is outrageous. I would wait and just build a Ryzen 5700G for older games for that kind of money.
 
K

Kerby1280

n00b
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
46
If you're on top of things you can get a 3060/3060Ti at a reasonable deal. Picked up a Zotac Twin Edge OC 3060Ti from Amazon for my son. He's upgrading from a 1080Ti and it was a noticeable upgrade. I got the 3060Ti for $400 after taxes- brand new. I was shocked myself. The 1080Ti has served us very well for the last 4 years and it's till able to play alot current games at 1440p. But the 3060Ti with DLSS and Raytracing is just worth it over the 1080Ti.
 
C

chimera991

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2010
Messages
1,166
Krenum said:
$600 dollars for a 3060 is outrageous. I would wait and just build a Ryzen 5700G for older games for that kind of money.
Click to expand...
Trust me, I wasnt on the up and up, I bought a 3080 back in December for like $834. I see that theyre now something like 1200-1300. The 3060 was around $400 or even less, is now pushing almost $600, prob 600 after tax. I sold my 1080ti back when I got my 3080, insane right now.

applegrcoug said:
So if it is for old games in win7, why do you even need a card with that much oomph? Civ II doesn't need much. Why not just an rx 460 or less?
Click to expand...
I want to be able to play like all the games in the highest settings, basically games from the 90's up until Win 7 lost official support. I have a main rig that has a 3080.

Kerby1280 said:
If you're on top of things you can get a 3060/3060Ti at a reasonable deal. Picked up a Zotac Twin Edge OC 3060Ti from Amazon for my son. He's upgrading from a 1080Ti and it was a noticeable upgrade. I got the 3060Ti for $400 after taxes- brand new. I was shocked myself. The 1080Ti has served us very well for the last 4 years and it's till able to play alot current games at 1440p. But the 3060Ti with DLSS and Raytracing is just worth it over the 1080Ti.
Click to expand...
Dang everywhere I've looked the 3060 are at least $575

Its really fucking insane, I used to have a 1080ti I sold back in December for $350. Got a 3080 in my main rig, but all of this is for my 2nd rig.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,902
Well, if you decide to go the Pascal direction I could be persuaded to sell you my my Titan for $600.

Not sure if you water cool though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top