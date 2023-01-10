6 GHz Intel Core Out-of-the-Box Demo

cageymaru

cageymaru

Apr 10, 2003
Intel has announced that its newest unreleased chips will run 6GHz out-of-the-box. Enjoy!



We haven't been shy in mentioning an upcoming Intel processor hitting 6 GHz out-of-the-box -- without the need of being overclocked. To see it for ourselves, we caught up with Jason Xie, a technical marketing engineer at Intel, in his lab where he ran a quick demo of said processor, confirming all the chatter.
 
gvx64

Jul 30, 2022
Well they finally did it! Back in 2004 when Intel sprinted up to the 4.0 GHz barrier by basically doubling in speed every year up to that point, I am sure that nobody thought it would take 20 years to see the 6.0 GHz barrier broken.
 
