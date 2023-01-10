6 GHz Intel Core Out-of-the-Box Demo

cageymaru
Intel has announced that its newest unreleased chips will run 6GHz out-of-the-box. Enjoy!
We haven't been shy in mentioning an upcoming Intel processor hitting 6 GHz out-of-the-box -- without the need of being overclocked. To see it for ourselves, we caught up with Jason Xie, a technical marketing engineer at Intel, in his lab where he ran a quick demo of said processor, confirming all the chatter.
