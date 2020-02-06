5960x CPU upgrade to a xeon?

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
2,684
Hi All,

I still have my 5960x system stashed away that still works perfectly. It has an asus deluxe motherboard with 16GB of ram. I want to upgrade the CPU to a xeon...I won't be doing any overclocking, just some rendering and gaming when it suits me.

Any advice? I know the Asus motherboards support the xeons with later bios updates.

Anyone have exp with this?

Thx!!!
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,599
That's already an 8c/16t cpu. What do you expect to achieve with going to a xeon? Just curious.

Edit: I guess I'm just wondering if you realise the cost of a 2011v3 xeon with more cores and threads (so the 10c/20t). They aren't cheap. Even smaller ones such as a 2667v3 are costly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top