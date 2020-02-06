5960x CPU upgrade to a xeon?

Hi All,



I still have my 5960x system stashed away that still works perfectly. It has an asus deluxe motherboard with 16GB of ram. I want to upgrade the CPU to a xeon...I won't be doing any overclocking, just some rendering and gaming when it suits me.



Any advice? I know the Asus motherboards support the xeons with later bios updates.



Anyone have exp with this?



Thx!!!