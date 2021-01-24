5900X worth it for my use case?

Good afternoon,



I have a highly unbalanced system that I used only for triple A gaming at 1440p. I'm running an 8700k at stock, 16 gigs of 3000 mhz RAM, SATA SSD x3 totaling 2.5 TB and an RTX 3090. My frames are just fine at 1440p, but I was wondering if I would see a significant improvement in overall responsiveness and of course slightly higher 1% lows with a 5900X. What do you all think? Worth it, or not.



I'm thinking of changing to 5900x, 32 gig 3600 mhz, and add an NVME SSD into the mix.



Edit: Alternatively, I could drop a 9900k and the other upgrades mentioned.



Thanks