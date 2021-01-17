5900x vs 5950x Question

Almost all of the gaming benchmarks I've seen show the 5950x just slightly ahead in FPS for most games. There are a few it comes in about the same, and a few it even lags behind by a little. Overall though, in most benchmark testing I've seen the 5950x is ahead just slightly.

However, in chat and on various forums I've seen people tell me that the 5900x is actually faster...especially if its single core boost. This doesn't seem to jive with the benchmarks I've seen though.

Which is correct?

Please bear in mind that I'm not debating the "value" (or lack thereof) of a given CPU if only used for gaming, or content creation, or what not. All of the reviews have pretty much covered that. I'm not trying to select a CPU for just gaming, or content creation, or what not. I'm just curious about the statement above.

Hypothetically, if both the 5900x and 5950x were the same price, and had the same power draw - Which would you choose?
 
At stock the 5950X is supposed to boost up to 100Mhz higher. In reality, and when you overclock, they both boost basically identically. For gaming they should be the same.

You could hypothesize that 5950X's are binned better than 5900X's, but there's no reason to think that's done for single-core quality. 5950X needs all 16 cores functional in spec ranges.
 
