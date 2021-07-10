5900x for $549 on Amazon

JSHamlet234

Apr 9, 2021
I've been eyeing that. They also had the Asus Strix B550-E at $249 for a while, but I see that it's out of stock now. Would make a killer combo.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Mar 22, 2008
Great price. I bought one on Amazon a few weeks ago, I think it was $650, but they sent me the 5950x by mistake.
 
Dave65

Nov 30, 2006
Amazon is getting like EBAY. Sometimes you never know what you're going to get.. I was very sceptical on that price but turned out great..

 
