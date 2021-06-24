5900x / dark Hero / Idle temps issue and voltage when gaming

Hi i've been using those settings on my 5900x / Dark Hero Motherboard : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nzFeGHe8WR62FpJnV0cOSLAIzNcG7HWm?usp=sharing
I use PBO curve with -15/30, I still don't get why my idle temps when using normal power plan more are above 50c when lots of people with same system / Aio are having around 40c idle I'm using an alternative power plan (ryzen sz v4) which lower my temps around 35c but i'm not sure it makes the whole thing stable.
My gaming temps are fine though, around 60c but i'm not comfortable with those idle temps
. Also i've noticed that the vcore while gaming stays quite high even if the temps are not bad at all, around 1.4, is this normal?
Thanks
I use PBO curve with -15/30, I still don't get why my idle temps when using normal power plan more are above 50c when lots of people with same system / Aio are having around 40c idle I'm using an alternative power plan (ryzen sz v4) which lower my temps around 35c but i'm not sure it makes the whole thing stable.
My gaming temps are fine though, around 60c but i'm not comfortable with those idle temps
. Also i've noticed that the vcore while gaming stays quite high even if the temps are not bad at all, around 1.4, is this normal?
Thanks