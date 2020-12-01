5900x boost question

So I'm new to AMD and just built a 5900x system with a 3090. I can't seem to figure out boost though. I have hard set the bios multiplier to 47 and 1.35v and am stable at that setting with an all core boost at 47. When I do benchmarks in windows I see that all cores boost to 4.7ghz and it shows up in HWinfo showing the effective clock of all cores at 4.7ghz. When I game, however, the boost is rarely going above 4ghz. The only game I've seen that will cause a single core to boost to 4.7 is of course P3D which is known for single threaded reliance. WTF are the cores not boosting to 4.7 when I game? I am using a cooler master 360 AIO and my temps never go above 80c with extreme benchmarks. My 9900k machine boosts all cores to 5.1 whenever ANY load is on them. This processor seems to only apply boost when it thinks it needs to and games don't seem to be pushing it. I want to force this thing to boost to 4.7 on all cores ANY time a load is on the cores. Is this by design on AMD's part or is there something going on with my setup? I'm running an ASUS X570 TUF WIFI board. I have tried overclocking with Ryzen Master and direct through the BIOS and get the same results. I just installed the latest AMD drivers from AMD's site as well. I set the power plan in windows to high performance and it makes no difference. It's like the C state power settings are ignoring everything I have set. I'd appreciate some insight from someone who is familiar with these things.