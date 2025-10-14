  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
“NVIDIA today released the latest version of the GeForce Game Ready drivers. Version 581.57 WHQL comes with day-zero optimization for "ARC Raiders," "Pax Dei," "The Outer Worlds 2," and "Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2." This optimization includes support for DLSS 4. Among the gaming bugs fixed with this release are stability issues seen with Steam Overlay, visual glitches seen with "Hell is Us," a minor graphics glitch during gameplay observed in "Black Myth: Wukong" after updating R580 series drivers; and a stability issue affecting "Madden 26."

A bug that causes games to crash with Smooth Motion enabled if they contain Chinese text characters, has been fixed. A graphics corruption observed with "Total War: Warhammer III" has been fixed. A game stability issue seen with "Delta Force" when Smooth Motion is enabled, has been fixed. Display artifacts observed in "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" has been fixed. A black screen issue seen with Alienware AW2524H monitor has been fixed. Stability issues seen with DxO Photolab 9 when using AI masks have been fixed.”

https://www.techpowerup.com/341881/nvidia-releases-geforce-581-57-whql-game-ready-drivers
 
