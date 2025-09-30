erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,575
"NVIDIA has put out the GeForce 581.42 WHQL Game Ready drivers bringing optimizations for Battlefield 6 and FBC: Firebreak. The update also adds laptop controls support for Project G-Assist. The drivers fix several gaming bugs across different titles. Battlefield 2042 users saw more GPU crashes when calling CDXGISwapChain:resent(), while Forza Horizon 4 had light flickering issues on RTX 50 series cards. Planet Coaster 2 players dealt with crashes after previous driver updates. The release also tackles FPS drops when using Smooth Motion with RivaTuner FPS cap and fixes stuttering in games built with the GODOT engine.
On the general bug front, NVIDIA fixed crashes in Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro that happened when Smooth Motion was turned on globally. Some system setups that froze during hardware encoding exports in Adobe Premiere Pro should now work better. The drivers also fix a problem where Video Noise Reduction made chroma appear grayscale."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341499/nvidia-releases-geforce-581-42-whql-game-ready-drivers
On the general bug front, NVIDIA fixed crashes in Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro that happened when Smooth Motion was turned on globally. Some system setups that froze during hardware encoding exports in Adobe Premiere Pro should now work better. The drivers also fix a problem where Video Noise Reduction made chroma appear grayscale."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341499/nvidia-releases-geforce-581-42-whql-game-ready-drivers