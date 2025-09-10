  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
581.29

Game Ready
  • Borderlands 4
  • Dying Light: The Beast
Studio Drivers
  • Support for Microsoft TRELLIS NIM
Fixed
  • Marvel Rivals: Negative performance impact when using some 581.xx drivers [5444816]
Known Issues
  • Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display [5278913]
  • Adobe Premiere Pro: Some system configurations can freeze during export using hardware encoding [5431822]
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations [5432356]”
https://www.techpowerup.com/340847/nvidia-releases-geforce-581-29-whql-game-ready-drivers
 
