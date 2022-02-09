5800x most popular processor?

I was just randomly just doing some googling and as of right now, both on Amazon and at Microcenter, the Ryzen 5800x is the most "popular" and/or "best selling" processor based on how the respective reseller phrases it. I personally run a Malaysian assembled 5800x that I got used right here in the [H] a while back.



With Alder Lake being faster and usually not much more expensive if at all from Ryzen, why is the 5800x so popular? On Amazon, Intel doesn't even enter the list until position 8 with the 10400.



Even with discounts, the 5800x isn't particularly a great value. I mean the 12400 at microcenter is $160 bucks which is within a hair of performance of the 5800x in many games and productivity apps.



Is Windows 11 keeping people off Alder Lake? DDR5 availability/pricing still deterring folks?



I'm happy for AMD as competition is good, but it seems illogical for most non-biased folks.