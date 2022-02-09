5800x most popular processor?

I was just randomly just doing some googling and as of right now, both on Amazon and at Microcenter, the Ryzen 5800x is the most "popular" and/or "best selling" processor based on how the respective reseller phrases it. I personally run a Malaysian assembled 5800x that I got used right here in the [H] a while back.

With Alder Lake being faster and usually not much more expensive if at all from Ryzen, why is the 5800x so popular? On Amazon, Intel doesn't even enter the list until position 8 with the 10400.

Even with discounts, the 5800x isn't particularly a great value. I mean the 12400 at microcenter is $160 bucks which is within a hair of performance of the 5800x in many games and productivity apps.

Is Windows 11 keeping people off Alder Lake? DDR5 availability/pricing still deterring folks?

I'm happy for AMD as competition is good, but it seems illogical for most non-biased folks.
 
It is a drop in replacement for a lot of people. If I could get a cheap enough one, I'd replace some older 3600's in some other machines without the cost of upgrading an entire platform.
 
That is true, not having to replace everything is very compelling.
 
My system started as a 2700x build. I jumped to a 3800x, and was going to jump to a 5800x, but i'm waiting for the 5800x 3D now so i'll have the best AM4 based CPU for gaming.

Each move has been a decent performance improvement, and as stated, it's literally just a drop-in replacement for decent gains. This is why it's so popular. You've got many people on older AM4 boards that have been able to upgrade to these CPU's.

Even if it costs more, you also have to factor in time involved. It's way easier to drop in the newer CPU on the same board you already have then it is buying a whole new Intel platform and rebuilding the system.
 
It's a combination of factors. Alder Lake-S requires a fairly expensive motherboard platform even compared to X570. Additionally, all the nicer boards are DDR5 and you really need to run Windows 11 with it. DDR5 availability and lack of performance improvement are also things keeping people away and as a result, the 5800X and X570 or even B550 seem like a good value comparatively.
 
This is about the best answer possible. And realistically these multi-core beasts have a lot of life in them- so making an incremental upgrade is not really a compelling value without a core count increase.
 
On launch the 5800x was considered the worst value of any of the 5k series. It just happened to be the only one that was available almost always. Why? Because it was a terrible value compared to the pricing on the other CPU’s. So much so that many scalpers weren’t even buying to resell, because they couldnt.

I had one on launch because it was all I could find for msrp.

I don’t know current pricing, I was just going to comment on how ironic this may be considering the launch of this cpu.
 
