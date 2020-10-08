5800X/5900X motherboard pairing

ChrisUlrich
Building a gaming PC and I am gonna go with the 5800X or 5900X. GPU was supposed to be the RTX 3080... but you all see how that is going. Not good at all.
I WAS going to pick up a MSI X570 Unify
https://www.newegg.com/msi-meg-x570...0 unify-_-13-144-273-_-Product&quicklink=true
I just want to know if this is a poor choice for the money. I'm a little out of touch these days and would like to know it's $300 well spent.
