5800X/5900X motherboard pairing

ChrisUlrich said: Yea? Boards from July of 2019? Still the kings? Click to expand...

Crosshair is a good board as well. MSI is known for being a touch bit better on high ram amounts (64G and the like), but they're both good. Asus tends to prioritize SATA ports over NVMe, which is why it wasn't as high on my list (and which is why I finally went Threadripper, I'm planning on 6-7 NVMe drives).Not much has changed ~shrug~. Everyone introduced their product lines and then have just done firmware updates.In general, from my perspective, MSI and ASUS are making the best boards for AMD right now, with ASRock being a 3rd option (generally cheaper, lighter on features). I don't do Gigabyte for AMD, and the x570 Master has had... problems. The change recently was B550 coming out (fewer PCIe connections for drives and the like), and a couple of midrange boards (x570 tomahawk, for instance).