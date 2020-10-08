5800X/5900X motherboard pairing

Building a gaming PC and I am gonna go with the 5800X or 5900X. GPU was supposed to be the RTX 3080... but you all see how that is going. Not good at all.

I WAS going to pick up a MSI X570 Unify
https://www.newegg.com/msi-meg-x570...0 unify-_-13-144-273-_-Product&quicklink=true

I just want to know if this is a poor choice for the money. I'm a little out of touch these days and would like to know it's $300 well spent.
 
Unify is good. Tomahawk is good. Any of the MSI boards midrange+ are good, to be honest. I almost bought the Prestige Creation back before I built TR instead, and quite a few others on here really like their boards.
 
Looks like a great board for the $. Dan did a good review at https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/02/26/msi-meg-x570-unify-motherboard-review/
 
Ive been very happy with my MSI creation board, it has been completely problem free the year I have had it. Both unify and tomahawk are great boards also.
 
Zero problems with my MEG ACE here. Very similar to the Unify if I recall correctly.
 
What would you consider high end? I am looking for super stable setup. Money matters, but I am not looking to half ass anything.

I really appreciate all the responses. I know the boards are booming after the AMD announcement, but it's still nice of you guys.
 
Prestige creation or the Godlike are the high end boards. Gaming carbon is the bottom of midrange.
 
Crosshair is a good board as well. MSI is known for being a touch bit better on high ram amounts (64G and the like), but they're both good. Asus tends to prioritize SATA ports over NVMe, which is why it wasn't as high on my list (and which is why I finally went Threadripper, I'm planning on 6-7 NVMe drives).
Not much has changed ~shrug~. Everyone introduced their product lines and then have just done firmware updates.

In general, from my perspective, MSI and ASUS are making the best boards for AMD right now, with ASRock being a 3rd option (generally cheaper, lighter on features). I don't do Gigabyte for AMD, and the x570 Master has had... problems. The change recently was B550 coming out (fewer PCIe connections for drives and the like), and a couple of midrange boards (x570 tomahawk, for instance).
 
