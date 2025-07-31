  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
“According to the release notes, the NVIDIA GeForce 580.88 WHQL driver fixes issues in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, World of Warcraft, Starcraft Remastered and several other games, including issues with Battlefield 2042, which experienced random squares and flickering artifacts and micro-stutter issues when VSYNC is enabled in Cyberpunk 2077. It also fixes issues in Blender and Cloudflare WARP, issues with GPU video memory after enabling NVIDIA Smooth Motion, and an issue where the GPU scaling option is missing from NVIDIA Control Panel/NVIDIA App when a DSC monitor is connected. The driver also fixes flickering issues during window resize with the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and blank screen issues in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR on the LGE 27GX790A-B. NVIDIA also announced it will continue supporting Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs with Game Ready drivers until October 2025, after which these will get quarterly security updates for the next three years. NVIDIA is also extending Windows 10 Game Ready Driver support for all GeForce RTX GPUs to October 2026”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339459/nvidia-releases-geforce-580-88-whql-game-ready-drivers
 
I was hoping their Win10 support would stretch to the 60 series launch driver but it doesn't seem like that's going to happen.
Hopefully Windows 12 is good.
 
I am still getting an unrecoverable Black Screen after installing. This only started occurring after the last driver set and also i had unplugged and plugged back in my 12VHPWR to check on it
 
Express install, again no issue here. Jumped back into Stalker 2 to test them out, and man. This game runs smooth using 3x frame generation and DLAA, latest DLSS model enabled. It's gorgeous and maxing out my 4k144Hz display with all settings on Epic. Makes me wish I had waited on this game. A few months back 3x was an unusable mess. Now I can barely tell I'm looking at two generated frames per cycle. It's really incredible what NV is doing with their software. We all know the elephant in the room.... pricing... but the value being added here with these leaps in framegen performance cannot be ignored. I hope AMD has a compelling answer for this in time for next gen releases!
 
