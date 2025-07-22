  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

577.00 WHQL

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,049
“Download the latest driver for NVIDIA graphics cards, to ensure you have the best gaming experience and get the fastest performance.

This NVIDIA GeForce driver download supports:

  • GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 (Blackwell)
  • GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 40 Super, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 (Ada)
  • GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060 (Ampere)
  • GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, RTX 2070, RTX 2060, GTX 1660, GTX 1650 (Turing)
  • GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1070, GTX 1060, GTX 1050, GT 1030 (Pascal)
  • and many more, including older models
If you want to customize your NVIDIA driver installation beyond what the official NVIDIA driver allows, check out our NVCleanstall software. It lets you individually exclude various unwanted components, like Telemetry, NVIDIA App and others.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339144/nvidia-releases-geforce-577-00-whql-game-ready-drivers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top