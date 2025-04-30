erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,851
“New GeForce Game Ready Driver Released
By Andrew Burnes on April 30, 2025 | Featured StoriesDrivers
Our latest GeForce Game Ready Driver resolves several issues found in the previous release. If you’re looking for a full list of fixes in this driver, head here.
Download and install the GeForce Game Ready 576.28 WHQL driver from the Drivers tab of NVIDIA app or GeForce.com.
If you experience any technical issues with the new Game Ready drivers please post a detailed report on the GeForce.com Driver Feedback Forum, where our Customer Care team can best assist you.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here.“
By Andrew Burnes on April 30, 2025 | Featured StoriesDrivers
Our latest GeForce Game Ready Driver resolves several issues found in the previous release. If you’re looking for a full list of fixes in this driver, head here.
Download and install the GeForce Game Ready 576.28 WHQL driver from the Drivers tab of NVIDIA app or GeForce.com.
If you experience any technical issues with the new Game Ready drivers please post a detailed report on the GeForce.com Driver Feedback Forum, where our Customer Care team can best assist you.
Release HighlightsThis new Game Ready Driver resolves several issues which were found in the previous release.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- [RTX 50 series] [Black Myth]: The game will randomly crash when Wukong transforms [5231902]
- [RTX 50 series] [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes shortly after starting in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode [5137042]
- [RTX 50 series] [Horizon Forbidden West]: The game freezes after loading a save game [5227554]
- [RTX 50 series] Grey screen crashes with multiple monitors [5239138]
- [RTX 50 series] [Dead Island 2]: The game crash after updating to GRD 576.02 [5238676]
- [RTX 50 series] [Resident Evil 4 Remake]: Flickering background textures [5227655]
- [RTX 50 series] Some games may display shadow flicker/corruption after updating to GRD 576.02 [5231537]
- [RTX 50 series] Some games may crash while compiling shaders after updating to GRD 576.02 [5230492]
- [Forza Horizon 5]: Lights flicker at nighttime [5038335]
- [Forza Motorsport]: Track corruption occurs in benchmark or night races. [5201811]
- [RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02 [5232414]
- [RTX 50 series] Momentary display flicker occurs when running in DisplayPort2.1 mode with a high refresh rate [5009200]
- Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode [5232345]
- GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep [5231307]
- [RTX 50 series] [LG 27GX790A/45GX950A/32GX870A/40WT95UF/27G850A]: Display blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR [5080789]
- [RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen [5204385]
- [RTX 50 series] SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays [5152246]
- [RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02 [5232414]
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here.“