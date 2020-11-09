Short version: How's the 5700XT for VR (Oculus Rift v1)? Trying to figure out which video card to put where.



I'm building out my room-scale VR system so that my wife and I both have similar capabilities. We mostly play Arizona sunshine together, and she plays things like beat sabre/etc for a workout. I play more serious VR games when I feel like playing VR.



Hers: 6700K + GTX 1080. Just for workout videos and VR.

Mine: 3950X + ? 80% of the time is a linux server, 20% of the time VR/backup gaming system (1080P or VR)

HTPC: 1950X + ? 80% of the time is a HTPC server, 20% of the time console style gaming (1080P right now, 4k in the future).



Available cards: 2080TI, 5700XT. Given those 3 systems, what would you put where? The HTPC does benefit from having an Nvidia card, as it has NVENC for transcoding (way better than AMD for H.264, which is most of the on-the-fly encoding it does). I was leaning towards dropping the 2080 into the HTPC, and the 5700XT into the VR system - but I've never tried AMD with VR - always ended up being Nvidia, and I've heard about stuttering issues/etc? I could also drop the 2080TI into her system, move the 1080 (it's a triple fan silent beast) into the HTPC (deal with 4k later, if it happens), and the 5700 into VR2... or some other combination.