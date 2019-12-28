5700 xt Pulse, how noisy is it?

Noisy enough to warrant spending 40-60 euros to get one of the premium cards (Nitro+, Gaming X and Red Devil respectively)? I heard that the Pulse stays at 1600RPM at load and can even peak as high as 1900RPM. That would be pretty loud i think assuming the fans make the same noise at those speeds than my 480 Nitro+ did. The 5700 XT Nitro+ i supposed to be able to stay at 1300RPM most of the time, but right now it's a net 50 euros extra, which is a lot. The Gaming X is on sale at 450 euros though, versus the 416 of the Pulse. That's... tempting, even though i really wanted the Nitro+.