5700 xt Pulse, how noisy is it?

Discussion in 'AMD Flavor' started by Opus131, Dec 28, 2019 at 12:16 PM.

    Noisy enough to warrant spending 40-60 euros to get one of the premium cards (Nitro+, Gaming X and Red Devil respectively)?

    I heard that the Pulse stays at 1600RPM at load and can even peak as high as 1900RPM. That would be pretty loud i think assuming the fans make the same noise at those speeds than my 480 Nitro+ did. The 5700 XT Nitro+ i supposed to be able to stay at 1300RPM most of the time, but right now it's a net 50 euros extra, which is a lot. The Gaming X is on sale at 450 euros though, versus the 416 of the Pulse. That's... tempting, even though i really wanted the Nitro+.
     
    Not worth it considering a custom fan curve would close the gap:

    upload_2019-12-28_9-26-11.png

    This is from HUB, and I'm guessing they used an open air test bench.
     
    Right, i saw that, but the Gamer Nexus review the Nitro+ came out on top instead. Kinda confusing to be honest. Also, the Nitro+ comes with a "quite" bios option, where as the Gaming X does not, all though at 1300 rpm i guess that's enough already. Prices are 452 euros for the Gaming X and 472 for the Nitro+ at present, and i really wanted to get one now, also because i heard prices for GPUs are scheduled to rise so i kinda feel it's now or never hahaha.
     
    Here's what i mean:



    Seems Gamer Nexus doesn't actually like this card.

    Still, it's cheaper than the rest and it seems i may have found a deal for 420 euros on an Italian site. Problem is, the same site has the Pulse at 386 euros! Haaaaa.
     
    I'm curious, how come Hardware Unboxed and Gaming Nexus are getting such different results? One says it's the best 5700 XT, for the other it's "average" at best and not comparable to the Nitro+ or Red Devil (albeit the difference isn't huge). I don't get it.
     
    HUB has a lil' red lean, gnomesayin..
     
    GamersNexus normalizes noise when comparing thermals. For example, they might set a noise target of 40dB for every card in their line-up, then compare the thermals at that noise level.

    upload_2019-12-28_13-22-49.png

    HUB looks like they run these at their stock profiles. From the thermals graph, you might even think the MECH OC was a decent performer, but it only achieved those thermal levels with its fans screaming at 58dB.
     
    I just checked and the Red Devil is 13 euros more than the Gaming X. Worth it then?

    Meanwhile the Pulse is 40 euros less than the Red Devil. Kinda tempted, but i hate noise.
     
