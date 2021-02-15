56k Voice Modem Windows 10

I've had my answering machine on my computer for 20 years for my landline phone.



Now I'm not able to find a good voice modem anymore. The one that I had (PciE 1x) only has a Win8 driver and it was preventing me from upgrading Win10 to 20H9. I've removed it and plugged back a USB modem (Zoom) that we can't hear much what people say in the message.



My wife likes the computer answering machine instead of a standalone one, so I'm looking for solutions, othewize I'll have to have another computer running Win7 or 8 just for that.