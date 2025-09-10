  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
5080RTX FE Performance normal?

Sep 10, 2025
I am not sure if I should be getting the FPS that I should be with this card. I built a new pc with the following specs:

CPU: 9950X3D
GPU: Nvidia 5080RTX FE
RAM: Flare X5 Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL30
MOBO:MSI X870E MAG TOMAHAWK WIFI AMD AM5
SSD: 990 PRO 4TB Samsung
PSU: RMx SHIFT Series RM1200x 1200 Watt 80 PLUS

I mostly play COD and on Warzone Verdansk I am getting 210-280fps around the map (Playing on 1440p LOW settings, frame-gen OFF, no DLSS). I have a friend who has a 7800x3d and 4070 Super, and the same settings as me (1440p) who is getting the same or more fps than I am. I'm not sure if its because of their CPU and if mine is more balanced towards non-gaming tasks. I don't know much about CCDs or core parking.

I have EXPO enabled, the latest nvidia drivers (581.15), and the latest AMD Chipset software (7.06.02.123) installed. I also checked on GPU-Z and it shows my bus interface for my GPU running at PCIe x 16 5.0 @ x16 5.0 (when I am playing a game), when idle its @ x16 1.1.

I do not have PBO enabled or any overclock for my CPU.

Does this sound correct performance-wise? Is there another game that I should play to correctly test or should I do a benchmark test with 3dmark?
 
