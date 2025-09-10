5080RTX FE Performance normal?

I am not sure if I should be getting the FPS that I should be with this card. I built a new pc with the following specs:



CPU: 9950X3D

GPU: Nvidia 5080RTX FE

RAM: Flare X5 Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL30

MOBO:MSI X870E MAG TOMAHAWK WIFI AMD AM5

SSD: 990 PRO 4TB Samsung

PSU: RMx SHIFT Series RM1200x 1200 Watt 80 PLUS



I mostly play COD and on Warzone Verdansk I am getting 210-280fps around the map (Playing on 1440p LOW settings, frame-gen OFF, no DLSS). I have a friend who has a 7800x3d and 4070 Super, and the same settings as me (1440p) who is getting the same or more fps than I am. I'm not sure if its because of their CPU and if mine is more balanced towards non-gaming tasks. I don't know much about CCDs or core parking.



I have EXPO enabled, the latest nvidia drivers (581.15), and the latest AMD Chipset software (7.06.02.123) installed. I also checked on GPU-Z and it shows my bus interface for my GPU running at PCIe x 16 5.0 @ x16 5.0 (when I am playing a game), when idle its @ x16 1.1.



I do not have PBO enabled or any overclock for my CPU.



Does this sound correct performance-wise? Is there another game that I should play to correctly test or should I do a benchmark test with 3dmark?