5000:1 Static Contrast Ratio in 2012

The BenQ GW2750HM 27-Inch VA LED Monitor features ultra-high 5000:1 native contrast ratio-5 times better than older technologies. With 20 Million:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and true 8-bit panel performance, you get deeper blacks and minimized light leakage for crystal clear, sharp images, and fanatastic colors. The BenQ GW2750HM supports Full HD 1080p with 16:9 aspect ratio-allowing the subtlest details to stand out. Experience the truest colors of the world with the BenQ Senseye Human Vision Technology. With the help of BenQ's proprietary calibration techniques, Senseye 3 delivers the best viewing quality in each of its six pre-set modes-Standard, Movie, Game, Photo, sRGB, and Eco-with the Eco Mode especially designed to save power and money. The GW2750HM complies with the requirements of the ENERGY STAR Program for Computer Monitors, Version 5.1. Now you can enjoy saving energy and money.