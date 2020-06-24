5000:1 Static Contrast Ratio in 2012

BenQ GW2750HM 27-inch A-MVA 1920x1080 Monitor w/ HDMI, 4 ms
Back in 2012, it seemed like BenQ was devoted almost exclusively to VA:
So what happened? Why is BenQ now satisfied producing 1000:1 contrast IPS units?
This monitor from 2012 (8 years ago) looks like a better office/productivity screen than most of the stuff selling today. Do you know any 2019/2020 models with 5000:1 static contrast?The BenQ GW2750HM 27-Inch VA LED Monitor features ultra-high 5000:1 native contrast ratio-5 times better than older technologies. With 20 Million:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and true 8-bit panel performance, you get deeper blacks and minimized light leakage for crystal clear, sharp images, and fanatastic colors. The BenQ GW2750HM supports Full HD 1080p with 16:9 aspect ratio-allowing the subtlest details to stand out. Experience the truest colors of the world with the BenQ Senseye Human Vision Technology. With the help of BenQ's proprietary calibration techniques, Senseye 3 delivers the best viewing quality in each of its six pre-set modes-Standard, Movie, Game, Photo, sRGB, and Eco-with the Eco Mode especially designed to save power and money. The GW2750HM complies with the requirements of the ENERGY STAR Program for Computer Monitors, Version 5.1. Now you can enjoy saving energy and money.
Back in 2012, it seemed like BenQ was devoted almost exclusively to VA:
I got that from this: BenQ say: ‘its VA LED all the way!’ Feature 5,000:1 Ultra-High Native Contrast Ratio, 8-Bit Color Performance, True Blacks, and Wide-Angle Viewing: https://www.benq.com/en-au/news/products/1340632800-39-110.htmlSaid BenQ Australia’s general manager, Chee F. Chung, “Twisted Nematic (TN) LED and In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels only come with a 1000:1 native contrast ratio, where VA LED panels boast an ultra-high native contrast ratio of 5000:1, bringing astonishing colour depth and definition from the brightest whites to the deepest blacks with the greatest subtlety and clarity.
So what happened? Why is BenQ now satisfied producing 1000:1 contrast IPS units?
Last edited: