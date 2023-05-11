$500 6800XT now or wait?

Hello [H]! I currently game only at 1080p, and TBH haven't done a lot of gaming recently as well. I guess the thought of gaming with a higher end machine currently just tickles my fancy.
I run a 5900X + 6600XT setup at the moment and I am very tempted by the $500 6800XT deals on amazon. (Specifically, the MSI Trio). The $629 6950XT cards are tempting as well for the price point but not for the power consumption.
Seeing how everyone is moving price points up this generation, how sane is buying a 6800XT in 2023 for this price and for 1080p vs just upgrading next gen in what is expected to be 2025?
This is a speculation and discussion thread more than anything, so please feel free to bring out your opinions backed up by crystal balls etc
