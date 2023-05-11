$500 6800XT now or wait?

M

mda

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,199
Hello [H]! I currently game only at 1080p, and TBH haven't done a lot of gaming recently as well. I guess the thought of gaming with a higher end machine currently just tickles my fancy.

I run a 5900X + 6600XT setup at the moment and I am very tempted by the $500 6800XT deals on amazon. (Specifically, the MSI Trio). The $629 6950XT cards are tempting as well for the price point but not for the power consumption.

Seeing how everyone is moving price points up this generation, how sane is buying a 6800XT in 2023 for this price and for 1080p vs just upgrading next gen in what is expected to be 2025?

This is a speculation and discussion thread more than anything, so please feel free to bring out your opinions backed up by crystal balls etc ;)
 
LukeTbk
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,895
There is yet to have any annoucement or even rumors of something that make the best deals on RDNA 2 a "bad" one imo

If you do not mind used, I would obviously take some look at your marketplace before (they seem to go around $410-$430, $499 for the fancy one, so not much better the best deal outthere).

Otherwise the other usual question, is there a game you like and play right now that does not run that well ? If the answer is no, that can make pushing the purchase a bit further on easy, but if the rumoured 7600 performance are spot on, you will probably not regret buying something right now, could be quite a wild before $500 for a new card give you say 30% more performance than a 6800xt, at 1440p that a 7900xt.
 
Last edited:
Reactions: mda
like this
