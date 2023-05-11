$500 6800XT now or wait?

There is yet to have any annoucement or even rumors of something that make the best deals on RDNA 2 a "bad" one imo



If you do not mind used, I would obviously take some look at your marketplace before (they seem to go around $410-$430, $499 for the fancy one, so not much better the best deal outthere).



Otherwise the other usual question, is there a game you like and play right now that does not run that well ? If the answer is no, that can make pushing the purchase a bit further on easy, but if the rumoured 7600 performance are spot on, you will probably not regret buying something right now, could be quite a wild before $500 for a new card give you say 30% more performance than a 6800xt, at 1440p that a 7900xt.