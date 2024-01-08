50 years of video game revenue

Arcade was king in the 80's but eventually defeated by the consoles. The golden age of gaming saw the rise of the PC Master Race, eventually overpowering those filthy console peasants. However mobile is the new king, raking in a staggering 124% more than PC. It seems today's youth would rather play candy crush, we are doomed.

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/visualizing-50-years-video-game-revenues-platform

According to your own chart, as far back as 1989, handhelds were dominant above everything. Handhelds are the progenitors to mobile.

More obvious evidence that PCMR is a false narrative and always has been. It’s just as dumb as actual racism. If that’s doom, then you should’ve accepted doom a long time ago. Just play games like everyone else and enjoy them regardless of platform.
 
