  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

4x 4TB WD NVME SSD

AthlonXP

AthlonXP

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Oct 14, 2001
Messages
20,678
For sale are 4x 4TB WD PC SN820 4TB NVME SSD m.2 drives. I was going to use them in my Workstation but decided to stick with 2x 8TB drives instead. Both have little to no use on them and will be shipped nice and secured. Looking to get $185 shipped for each or best offer.

Drive Specs:
Capacity: 4TB (4096GB)
Interface: PCIe Gen 4 x4, NVMe
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Performance:
Sequential Read: Up to 7300 MB/s
Sequential Write: Up to 6600 MB/s
Controller: In-house controller from Western Digital
Security: TCG Pyrite
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top