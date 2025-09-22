4x 4TB WD NVME SSD

AthlonXP
Oct 14, 2001
20,678
For sale are 4x 4TB WD PC SN820 4TB NVME SSD m.2 drives. I was going to use them in my Workstation but decided to stick with 2x 8TB drives instead. Both have little to no use on them and will be shipped nice and secured. Looking to get $185 shipped for each or best offer.
Drive Specs:
Capacity: 4TB (4096GB)
Interface: PCIe Gen 4 x4, NVMe
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Performance:
Sequential Read: Up to 7300 MB/s
Sequential Write: Up to 6600 MB/s
Controller: In-house controller from Western Digital
Security: TCG Pyrite
