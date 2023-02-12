4770k and I just bought a new GPU

I've had 4770k (2013) and GTX970 (2015) for a bit. I don't game much anymore but I do some 3d modeling/printing and have had the upgrade itch lately, but couldn't justify new CPU/mobo/OS/PSU etc etc etc.
So instead I'll be replacing my old B-stock GTX 970 with a B-stock RTX 3060. Is this a terrible idea for my workstation / occasional gaming on my 4k monitor and VR once in awhile?
I'm just hoping my old power supply is up to the task.
