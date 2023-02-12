4770k and I just bought a new GPU

D

david_

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 30, 2012
Messages
2,507
I've had 4770k (2013) and GTX970 (2015) for a bit. I don't game much anymore but I do some 3d modeling/printing and have had the upgrade itch lately, but couldn't justify new CPU/mobo/OS/PSU etc etc etc.

So instead I'll be replacing my old B-stock GTX 970 with a B-stock RTX 3060. Is this a terrible idea for my workstation / occasional gaming on my 4k monitor and VR once in awhile?

I'm just hoping my old power supply is up to the task.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top