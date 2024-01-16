4090's being sold from China containing no GPU

https://www.pcgamer.com/reports-of-...-china-without-gpus-scares-the-heck-out-of-me
So a while back it was news that Chinese AIBs were stripping the AD102s from 4090's to repackage them on server cards to sell them to the data centers, no big deal.
So what happened to all those 4090s that now no longer have their GPU dies or GDDR modules?
Looks like they are now up for sale on eBay and the like, they just aren't telling people that the cards no longer contain their most valuable bits.
