4090's being sold from China containing no GPU

Lakados

https://www.pcgamer.com/reports-of-...-china-without-gpus-scares-the-heck-out-of-me

So a while back it was news that Chinese AIBs were stripping the AD102s from 4090's to repackage them on server cards to sell them to the data centers, no big deal.
So what happened to all those 4090s that now no longer have their GPU dies or GDDR modules?
Looks like they are now up for sale on eBay and the like, they just aren't telling people that the cards no longer contain their most valuable bits.
 
Not sure how far these sellers think they'll get selling a GPU that won't work the moment it turns on? Unless the sellers in China don't have a return policy, or the buyers bought them at one of those kiosks with cash? Something as expensive as a RTX 4090 would probably be best bought from a reputable store.
 
