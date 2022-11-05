4090 Power limit vs undervolt?

Hello,
i've seen different videos about it. some advice to undervolt, other to limit power slider.
i've limited the power slider to 80% without any FPS loss but that does not help another issue : coil whine.
Does undervolting works fine on 4090 and will limitt watts as well?
Thanks
