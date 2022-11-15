4080 Review

C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
5,768
Why ? Well because they need to protect the last generation sales is why. Ya the 4080 seems to only exist to be... the exact right amount of improvement over the last gen, yet be so much worse then the flagship that the only cards that are logical to purchase are the 4090 or a last gen option. Slow clap for Nvidia clearing out their mining woopsie.

 
  • Like
Reactions: TMCM
like this
T

TMCM

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2003
Messages
1,475
ChadD said:
Why ? Well because they need to protect the last generation sales is why. Ya the 4080 seems to only exist to be... the exact right amount of improvement over the last gen, yet be so much worse then the flagship that the only cards that are logical to purchase are the 4090 or a last gen option. Slow clap for Nvidia clearing out their mining woopsie.

Click to expand...

You are spot on! The only thing the 4080 got me interested in is seeing reviews of the new AMD GPUs.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChadD
like this
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,846
ChadD said:
Why ? Well because they need to protect the last generation sales is why. Ya the 4080 seems to only exist to be... the exact right amount of improvement over the last gen, yet be so much worse then the flagship that the only cards that are logical to purchase are the 4090 or a last gen option. Slow clap for Nvidia clearing out their mining woopsie.
Click to expand...
Who would buy a 3080TI:
https://pcpartpicker.com/products/video-card/#sort=price&page=1

Because the 4080 is too expensive at $1200 ?

Or pay more for a 3090 too ?

Starting to feel it is a if 3080TI goes for that numbers why reduce price situation more than an ampere protection, is there that much new stock around, price seem terribly high on them ?
 
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
5,768
TMCM said:
You are spot on! The only thing the 4080 got me interested in is seeing reviews of the new AMD GPUs.
Click to expand...
I hope AMDs card is what we expect it to be.... 4080+ performance for a slightly saner price.

Seeing what the 4080 is...
I give Nvidia a BIG.little GOLF clap. Way to perfectly place your product so the INSANE datacenter level POWA version selling for over 2k in the wild seems like a value. While consumers looking under that point feel deflated and say well might as well buy a 2 year old card for 800 bucks. F them frankly. I hope AMD has something with the 7900.... still even there AMD really should have pushed a 7800 out the door at the same time and hit a price point that just jammed up all those 3080s Nvidia is trying to crush gamers souls into accepting. You can't afford the good life be a good pleb and buy your 2 year old cards.

Intel shitting the bed hurts this morning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top