4080 Review

TMCM said: You are spot on! The only thing the 4080 got me interested in is seeing reviews of the new AMD GPUs. Click to expand...

I hope AMDs card is what we expect it to be.... 4080+ performance for a slightly saner price.Seeing what the 4080 is...I give Nvidia a BIG.little GOLF clap. Way to perfectly place your product so the INSANE datacenter level POWA version selling for over 2k in the wild seems like a value. While consumers looking under that point feel deflated and say well might as well buy a 2 year old card for 800 bucks. F them frankly. I hope AMD has something with the 7900.... still even there AMD really should have pushed a 7800 out the door at the same time and hit a price point that just jammed up all those 3080s Nvidia is trying to crush gamers souls into accepting. You can't afford the good life be a good pleb and buy your 2 year old cards.Intel shitting the bed hurts this morning.