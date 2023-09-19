$4000 RTX 4090

I had a Matrix Plat GTX 580 back in the day... $4000 is a little too rich for my blood.
 
LigTasm said:
Man, that would buy dual 'normal' 4090s! I think I'd do that with $4000....oh wait, maybe not....but, you could....oh wait, you Americanos could probably buy 3?
 
What is the actual point of this? I doubt it performes must better if anything over a strip or even a tuf. I doubt it will be worth anything as a collectors item.
 
There's always a sucker born every minute! Makes no sense it will probably perform close or slightly better then some of the top tier 4090's.
 
Kerby1280 said:
Asus certainly knows there's a bunch of suckers out there who can't wait to waste money on this, haha.
 
Kerby1280 said:
Did you watch the video? It's within the same performance. It's actually faster than the Strix, except when OC'ed.

1695142058237.png
 
