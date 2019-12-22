4 Pin RGB to 5 Pin 12VGRBW or LED_CPU

Hello, My front case's 3 fans are RGB and have 4 Pin RGB cord that is supposed to connect to included RGB controller in case my motherboard does not support RGB. {} However my motherboard does support RGB, I have Gigabyte Aorus B450. This means I can connect 4 Pin RGB cord to my motherboard but don't know where. My motherboard has 4 Pin LED_CPU connector that is described as 12V G R B and it also has 5 Pin 12V G R B W connector. Where should I plug 4 Pin RGB cord to power 3 front fans? My case model is MasterBox MB511 RGB Thanks.