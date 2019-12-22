4 Pin RGB to 5 Pin 12VGRBW or LED_CPU

    Hello,

    My front case's 3 fans are RGB and have 4 Pin RGB cord that
    is supposed to connect to included RGB controller in case my
    motherboard does not support RGB.

    2019-12-20 10.21.40-4pin.jpg

    However my motherboard does support RGB, I have Gigabyte
    Aorus B450. This means I can connect 4 Pin RGB cord to my
    motherboard but don't know where.

    My motherboard has 4 Pin LED_CPU connector that is described
    as 12V G R B and it also has 5 Pin 12V G R B W connector.

    Where should I plug 4 Pin RGB cord to power 3 front fans?

    My case model is MasterBox MB511 RGB

    Thanks.
     
