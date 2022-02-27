4 pin connector hunt

ItsThePackets4Me

Feb 26, 2022
1
I am trying to mod an old JBOD unit (rackable se3016) with another PSU. There are 3 backplanes that use what appears to be an ATX 4 pin, but it’s different in that the wiring is actually for a peripheral (instead of 2x 12v rails, there is 1x 5v rail and 1x 12v rail). Originally I planned on getting a modular supply and connecting it directly; but with this pin out I’ll need an adapter. Will I need a custom cable made or does anyone else have an idea of the connector name?

The pin out is
{Grnd | 5v}
{Grnd | 12v}
 

Nobu

Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
7,366
I am trying to mod an old JBOD unit (rackable se3016) with another PSU. There are 3 backplanes that use what appears to be an ATX 4 pin, but it's different in that the wiring is actually for a peripheral (instead of 2x 12v rails, there is 1x 5v rail and 1x 12v rail). Originally I planned on getting a modular supply and connecting it directly; but with this pin out I'll need an adapter. Will I need a custom cable made or does anyone else have an idea of the connector name?

The pin out is
{Grnd | 5v}
{Grnd | 12v}

The pin out is
{Grnd | 5v}
{Grnd | 12v}
Should be molex minifit (jr?). Would have to see the keying (visible from the end of the connector, looking into it) to know if you need to order a specific part or make a custom order.
 
