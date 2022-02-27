4 pin connector hunt

I am trying to mod an old JBOD unit (rackable se3016) with another PSU. There are 3 backplanes that use what appears to be an ATX 4 pin, but it’s different in that the wiring is actually for a peripheral (instead of 2x 12v rails, there is 1x 5v rail and 1x 12v rail). Originally I planned on getting a modular supply and connecting it directly; but with this pin out I’ll need an adapter. Will I need a custom cable made or does anyone else have an idea of the connector name?



The pin out is

{Grnd | 5v}

{Grnd | 12v}