Where to get a connector like this?

Format _C:
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 3,495
While not exactly PC power supply related this does need a power supply cord
I had a friend who bought a used Chevrolet Caprice (1996 9C1 AKA Ex police car!) anyway he stripped it of the aftermarket head unit and other junk that the previous (not the PD it was a second owner after them) and he gave me a
Directed "Car Connect"
I have the control interface which is good as these are a PITA to get and not made anymore, but I did not get the power plug it has a 4-pin 2 x 2 connector looking online even though it has 4 pins only 3 are used.
It has black = ground/negative Yellow = constant 12VDC Red = Switched 12VDC (Key or switch in my case).
I am going to use this inside the house with a 12VDC wall wart (or brick if easier have both types already in my "junk" pile) I have one of these already in my living room area and I do have the harness for that one it has a filter module and a fuse in a little box about 1' after the plug on the radio's box but I don't need either as the power supply is short circuit protected and a good filtered type.
Anyway does anyone know where to get one or what type this is?
Thanks
Left to right power control interface audio out antenna in antenna out
I had a friend who bought a used Chevrolet Caprice (1996 9C1 AKA Ex police car!) anyway he stripped it of the aftermarket head unit and other junk that the previous (not the PD it was a second owner after them) and he gave me a
Directed "Car Connect"
I have the control interface which is good as these are a PITA to get and not made anymore, but I did not get the power plug it has a 4-pin 2 x 2 connector looking online even though it has 4 pins only 3 are used.
It has black = ground/negative Yellow = constant 12VDC Red = Switched 12VDC (Key or switch in my case).
I am going to use this inside the house with a 12VDC wall wart (or brick if easier have both types already in my "junk" pile) I have one of these already in my living room area and I do have the harness for that one it has a filter module and a fuse in a little box about 1' after the plug on the radio's box but I don't need either as the power supply is short circuit protected and a good filtered type.
Anyway does anyone know where to get one or what type this is?
Thanks
Left to right power control interface audio out antenna in antenna out