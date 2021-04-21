4/20 New Apples errryday

M1 iMac is a disappointment.



It's a huge price premium over an M1 Mini. Yeah, it's a very nice display and a keyboard/mouse/webcam/speakers are included, but it's $600 more. And you get no ethernet and fewer USB ports. If you look at the two like-configured examples (8GB, 8 GPU, 512GB SSD, ethernet), the difference is $900. For that premium they should have at least upped the RAM to 16 GB and/or made an M1 with additional high-end cores.



And the ethernet jack is integrated into the power brick that attaches to the iMac via a weird, unnecessary, proprietary magnetic connector.



Also, that white bezel clashes with the anodized aluminum.



I want to like Apple's stuff. I like the OS. The hardware is mostly an exercise in style over substance and inflating Apple's profit margins. The only models with any value to most people are the Mini and Air.