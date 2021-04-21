4/20 New Apples errryday

SuperSubZero
..well, at least today.
---
The glorious return of the 24" iMac, now in M1. https://www.apple.com/imac-24/
It's a giant non-touch iPad on a stand. That hinge looks scary but I guess it will hold. This is also the first Mac with a new design specifically for M1. No Intel in this form factor for sure. I had hoped for an M1x or M2 or something, but I guess the M1 can work in this segment. Yay for multiple colors, now the used Mac market can be full of "dang the specs are perfect except PINK wtf."
---
iPad Pro now with the M1. https://www.apple.com/ipad-pro/
The 12" also gets an XDR screen. Yay I guess?
---
AirTags. For some reason. https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/04/apple-introduces-airtag/
---
Hey dog we heard you like Apple TV so we made a new Apple TV so you can watch Apple TV on your Apple TV. https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-4k/
(it has a new remote)
---
Oh and how could I forget, you can now get an iPhone 12 in purple. That warranted being in an Apple keynote.
---
iMac kinda yay, iPad less yay, everything else whatever, and omg the event was pretty rough on the music, a stupid video of Tim Cook disguised as a hipster stealing an M1, and well... ok, we get it, you drone.
---
