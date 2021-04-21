4/20 New Apples errryday

SuperSubZero

2[H]4U
Nov 21, 2000
3,713
..well, at least today.

---
The glorious return of the 24" iMac, now in M1. https://www.apple.com/imac-24/

It's a giant non-touch iPad on a stand. That hinge looks scary but I guess it will hold. This is also the first Mac with a new design specifically for M1. No Intel in this form factor for sure. I had hoped for an M1x or M2 or something, but I guess the M1 can work in this segment. Yay for multiple colors, now the used Mac market can be full of "dang the specs are perfect except PINK wtf."
---
iPad Pro now with the M1. https://www.apple.com/ipad-pro/
The 12" also gets an XDR screen. Yay I guess?
---
AirTags. For some reason. https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/04/apple-introduces-airtag/
---
Hey dog we heard you like Apple TV so we made a new Apple TV so you can watch Apple TV on your Apple TV. https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-4k/
(it has a new remote)
---
Oh and how could I forget, you can now get an iPhone 12 in purple. That warranted being in an Apple keynote.
---

iMac kinda yay, iPad less yay, everything else whatever, and omg the event was pretty rough on the music, a stupid video of Tim Cook disguised as a hipster stealing an M1, and well... ok, we get it, you drone.
 
BlueLineSwinger

Dec 1, 2011
984
M1 iMac is a disappointment.

It's a huge price premium over an M1 Mini. Yeah, it's a very nice display and a keyboard/mouse/webcam/speakers are included, but it's $600 more. And you get no ethernet and fewer USB ports. If you look at the two like-configured examples (8GB, 8 GPU, 512GB SSD, ethernet), the difference is $900. For that premium they should have at least upped the RAM to 16 GB and/or made an M1 with additional high-end cores.

And the ethernet jack is integrated into the power brick that attaches to the iMac via a weird, unnecessary, proprietary magnetic connector.

Also, that white bezel clashes with the anodized aluminum.

I want to like Apple's stuff. I like the OS. The hardware is mostly an exercise in style over substance and inflating Apple's profit margins. The only models with any value to most people are the Mini and Air.
 
