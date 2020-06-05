3dfx Voodoo5 6000 Revival

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Check out this amazing story! Happening currently! A picture is worth a thousand words @
"Today I have received a pair of Voodoo5 6000 3700 A in dead condition for fixing from Germany. First impression is not good besides Chip Hint in both cards is dead seems there are more components damaged.
I will see what I can do. What amazing card though! I LOVE her. #3dfx"
https://twitter.com/oscar_barea/status/1268489038895493122
