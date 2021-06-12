3960x dieing?

Anyone know if ccxs/cores tend to die on zen?



My 3960 rig has stopped booting anything after bios unless I turn on core count 1+1 on my gigbite mb. Doesn't matter if it's a USB drive, ssd or m2. It just freezes on the aorus screen.... oddly it works in bios fine and gives no post error codes.



Checked all ram and the 8 cores it lets me boot with and it passes prime, mem test 12hours cinebench. Tried underclocking, resetting the CPU/block...it just will not boot anything with all cores/ccds on and I see no way in bios how to pick specific cores to test...



Does this sound like a MB or CPU? And what would be the best way to troubleshoot this I never had a CPU act up like this before