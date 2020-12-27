What else can go wrong in 2020??? Ryzen TR 3960x issues

I started to have stability problems with the Ryzen 3960x which got worst over several days. The normal troubleshooting of switching out the 4 sticks of TridentZ 3466mhz 64gb (Hynix) to 4 sticks of TridentZ 3200 32gb (SamsungB), changing out video card, resetting bios, flashing bios twice, pulling CPU in and out bla bla did not fix stability. CPU started crashing on loading windows at 3.8ghz!



Once I started to separate the individual CCDs with their CCXs I found the culprit. CCD1 CCX0 -> Cores 6, 7, 8, will not do 3.8ghz without causing a crash. All the other cores are now at 4.1 ghz being stressed tested with cores 6, 7, 8 at 2.8ghz. This is all done in the bios, MSI allows each CCX to have its own multiplier. I lost Performance Boost. Machine was not even OC except for the memory, 3466mhz to 3600mhz, just using Performance Boost. Only a few times did I use Auto Overclocker in Ryzen Master but saw it as pointless and did not bother using it other than a few benchmarks.



Will RMA with AMD, hopefully that will go smooth. Suppose to get a 3090 this coming Tuesday, may not have a usable machine for it when it arrives, good grief. Unless my iTX case with the 3900XT can squeeze it in. Not sure how long it takes with AMD to change out a CPU, anyone have experience there?